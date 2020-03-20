The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
(586) 293-8030
Resources
More Obituaries for John Toerper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Toerper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Toerper Obituary
John Andrew Toerper, Eastpointe resident formerly of Fraser, died on March, 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Ann Marie Hazuka Toerper and the late Kathleen Toerper. Loving father of Gloria Barry, Lois (Don) Thomas, Ronald (Michelle) Toerper, Linda (Tim) DeMastes, Kathleen (Christopher) Leonatti and step father of Mari Ann (Martin) Vargo. Grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 2. Brother of the late Robert and Jerry Toerper. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Respected friend and neighbor. Private family services with interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to A.H. Peters Funeral Home of Warren. Memorials to . Please sign the online register book at www.ahpeters.com.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.H. Peters Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -