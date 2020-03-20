|
John Andrew Toerper, Eastpointe resident formerly of Fraser, died on March, 20, 2020. Beloved husband of Ann Marie Hazuka Toerper and the late Kathleen Toerper. Loving father of Gloria Barry, Lois (Don) Thomas, Ronald (Michelle) Toerper, Linda (Tim) DeMastes, Kathleen (Christopher) Leonatti and step father of Mari Ann (Martin) Vargo. Grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 2. Brother of the late Robert and Jerry Toerper. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Respected friend and neighbor. Private family services with interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to A.H. Peters Funeral Home of Warren. Memorials to . Please sign the online register book at www.ahpeters.com.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 22, 2020