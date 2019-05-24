|
Hiller, John W. “Jack” of Fraser died peacefully on May 16, 2019. He was born March 7, 1941 in Petoskey, MI, son of the late John C. and Grace Hiller. He is survived by his loving wife, Judy, daughters Amanda (Leon) and Shannon (Gerrit), sisters Bonita, Brenda (Jeffrey), Barb (Lee), sister-in-law Anita, three grandchildren and a large extended family. Jack served in the US Air Force and retired from Sucher Tire Service. A Memorial Service will be held on June 8th at 11:30am at White Chapel Cemetery-Troy.
Published in The Macomb Daily on May 26, 2019