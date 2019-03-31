|
Watripont, John, age 85, of St. Clair, passed away March 29, 2019. He was born June 23, 1933 in Okegem, Belgium. On February 16, 1952 John married the love of his life, Victorine Praet. She preceeded him in death May 20, 2018. John was very proud to become an American citizen on January 10, 1956. His entire working career was in the building trades and construction. He was a member of the St. Charles Beneficiary Society and also an avid bowler in the St. Charles League. John is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Watripont; son, Larry (Mickey) Watripont; grandchildren, Sean (Jenny) Watripont and Jeanette (Brent) Moeggenborg; great grandchildren, Benjamin, Graham, Caitlin, Jackson and Leah; sisters in law, Jill Watripont and Rosalie (William) Messinger and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by brothers, Roger and Etienne “Gene” Watripont. Funeral mass will be Thursday April 4th at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, St. Clair. Visiting hours are Wednesday 3 – 9 p.m. at Young Funeral Home, China Twp. with a 7 p.m. rosary. Additional visitation Thursday at church 10:30 to 11 a.m. prior to mass. Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family or sent directly to . To leave a message of comfort visit
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 1, 2019