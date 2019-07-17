The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chas Verheyden Inc
28499 Schoenherr Rd
Warren, MI 48088
(586) 756-5530
Resources
More Obituaries for Jon Tokarski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jon A. Tokarski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jon A. Tokarski Obituary
TOKARSKI, Jon A, age 83, died on Tuesday July 16 at Ascension St. John Macomb Oakland in Warren. Beloved husband of Judith. Dear father of Jon Jr. (Kim) Tokarski and Jill (Ron) Schnering. Loving grandfather of 5 and great-grandfather of 1. Cherished brother of Kenneth (Angeline) Tokarski and 3 sisters. Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 18 at the Duross Chapel of Chas. Verheyden, Inc, 28499 Schoenherr Road, Warren. He will lie instate on Friday, July 19 from 9 a.m. until the time of his funeral service at 10 a.m. at the Duross Chapel of Chas. Verheyden, Inc. Share a memory at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now