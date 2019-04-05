|
|
Kozub, Jr., Joseph A., age 76, of Chesterfield, passed away April 3, 2019. He was born May 17, 1942, in Detroit. He graduated from New Haven High School in 1961, where he met his future wife. Joseph entered the United States Navy upon graduation. He married Susan in 1967 and moved to Richmond where they spent 29 years together raising their family. He is survived by his loving wife, Susan (nee Marocco), of 51 years, three children; Steven (Kristina) of Fennville, Daniel of Richmond, and Karen (Shawn) Walsh of Columbus, four adoring grandchildren; Katie and Emily Kozub, and Alaina and Braden Walsh, siblings; Sharon (Larry) Belt and Marie Pelot. He was preceded in death by his mother Mary (nee Czymr) at a young age, his father Joseph, step-mother Virginia (nee Pelot), sisters Dorothy Marlatt and MaryAnn Spellacy, and a brother Thomas. Visit and share memories Saturday, April 6, 1 to 6 p.m. and Sunday, April 7, 3 to 7 p.m. with rosary devotion/scripture services at 6 p.m. Sunday at Kaatz Funeral Directors, Richmond. Rite of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Mary Queen of Creation Catholic Church, New Baltimore, with 10 a.m. visiting. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, New Baltimore.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 6, 2019