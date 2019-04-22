The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Joseph Arendash

Joseph Arendash Obituary
Arendash, Joseph, age 91, April 12, 2019. US Army Korean War Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Helen D. Arendash. Brother of Mary (the late Frank) Zaiglin, Mike (Elizabeth), Luke (Marian) and the late Helen, Frank, Felix, Steve, Anthony, and Bernard. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation Friday 4 to 9 p.m., A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Rd. at Masonic, Warren. Instate Saturday 10:30 a.m. until time of funeral Mass 11 a.m. at St. Faustina Catholic Church, 14025 Twelve Mile Rd., Warren. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Memorial contributions to St. Faustina Catholic Church would be appreciated.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 24, 2019
