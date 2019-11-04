|
Joseph Leonard Bannigan Jr., 89, of Harrison Twp died Nov 2, leaving children Barbara (John) Felice, Thomas (Harriet), Ronald and Maureen (James) Coburn. Joe was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years Mary Etta. Fondly remembered by his 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Visit in Kaul FH 28433 Jefferson, Wed Nov 6 from 3 to 8. Mass will be celebrated in St Louis Church, 24415 Crocker, Clinton Twp., Thur Nov 7 at 10. In lieu of flowers a gift to Capuchins or Hope Water International is suggested. Please share at:www.KaulFuneralHome.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 5, 2019