Cavataio, Joseph, Age 92, October 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Frances for 67 years. Loving father of Patrina “Pat” (John) Reece, Pauline (Dale) Belval and Salvatore (MaryAnn) Cavataio. Proud grandfather of Lisa and Joseph Reece, Jeffrey Belval, and Casandra and Alessandra Cavataio. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation at the Sterling Heights Chapel of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. Fifteen Mile Road, Wednesday, October 23 from 5-8 p.m. and Thursday 1-8 p.m. with evening Rosary at 7 p.m. Instate Friday, October 25 at 9:30 a.m until 10 a.m. Mass at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 18201 23 Mile Rd. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Share a memory at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 23, 2019