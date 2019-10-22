The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
13650 E. 15 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
(586) 977-7300
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Cavataio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Cavataio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Cavataio Obituary
Cavataio, Joseph, Age 92, October 21, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Frances for 67 years. Loving father of Patrina “Pat” (John) Reece, Pauline (Dale) Belval and Salvatore (MaryAnn) Cavataio. Proud grandfather of Lisa and Joseph Reece, Jeffrey Belval, and Casandra and Alessandra Cavataio. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation at the Sterling Heights Chapel of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home, 13650 E. Fifteen Mile Road, Wednesday, October 23 from 5-8 p.m. and Thursday 1-8 p.m. with evening Rosary at 7 p.m. Instate Friday, October 25 at 9:30 a.m until 10 a.m. Mass at St. Isidore Catholic Church, 18201 23 Mile Rd. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Share a memory at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bagnasco & Calcaterra Funeral Home
Download Now