Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
(586) 731-2411
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
View Map
Service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
44633 Utica Road
Utica, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Lawrence Catholic Church
44633 Utica Road
Utica, MI
View Map
Joseph S. Cottone, age 75, passed away on Feb 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Pamela. Loving father of Jeanette. Dear son of the late Joseph B. and Doris Cottone and brother of the late Jim Cottone. Visitation will take place Sunday Feb. 17th at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home 8459 Hall Road (3 Blks E. of Van Dyke) Utica, from 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm with a 6:00 pm scripture service. Monday his Funeral Mass at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 44633 Utica Road, Utica; he will lie in state at 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Utica, Mi. Family request donations to St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Please share a memory at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 15, 2019
