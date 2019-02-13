|
Joseph S. Cottone, age 75, passed away on Feb 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Pamela. Loving father of Jeanette. Dear son of the late Joseph B. and Doris Cottone and brother of the late Jim Cottone. Visitation will take place Sunday Feb. 17th at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home 8459 Hall Road (3 Blks E. of Van Dyke) Utica, from 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm with a 6:00 pm scripture service. Monday his Funeral Mass at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 44633 Utica Road, Utica; he will lie in state at 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Utica, Mi. Family request donations to St. Lawrence Catholic Church. Please share a memory at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 15, 2019