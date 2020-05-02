Joseph F. Ebenhoeh Jr., age 93, passed away 5-1-2020 at ShorePointe Nursing Center. Joe was born July 2, 1926 in Detroit MI, son of Joseph Ebenhoeh Sr. and Antoinette (Buss) Ebenhoeh. He was a 1951 graduate of the University of Detroit School of Architecture. He worked for 30+ years for Albert Kahn Associates primarily as Chief of Specifications. He was a charter member of the Detroit Chapter of the Construction Specification Institute and a lifetime member of the American Institute of Architects. He is survived by his wife of 68 years Paula (Hardy) Ebenhoeh, 5 children, 9 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Beth Ebenhoeh. There will be a private graveside internment followed by a later memorial mass on a future date. Arrangements and care provided by A.H. Peters Funeral Home of Grosse Pointe Woods.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from May 2 to May 3, 2020.