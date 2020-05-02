Joseph Ebenhoeh
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph F. Ebenhoeh Jr., age 93, passed away 5-1-2020 at ShorePointe Nursing Center. Joe was born July 2, 1926 in Detroit MI, son of Joseph Ebenhoeh Sr. and Antoinette (Buss) Ebenhoeh. He was a 1951 graduate of the University of Detroit School of Architecture. He worked for 30+ years for Albert Kahn Associates primarily as Chief of Specifications. He was a charter member of the Detroit Chapter of the Construction Specification Institute and a lifetime member of the American Institute of Architects. He is survived by his wife of 68 years Paula (Hardy) Ebenhoeh, 5 children, 9 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Beth Ebenhoeh. There will be a private graveside internment followed by a later memorial mass on a future date. Arrangements and care provided by A.H. Peters Funeral Home of Grosse Pointe Woods.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
20705 Mack Avenue
Grosse Pointe Woods, MI 48236
(313) 884-5500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved