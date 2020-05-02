Joseph F. Ebenhoeh Jr., age 93, passed away 5-1-2020 at ShorePointe Nursing Center. Joe was born July 2, 1926 in Detroit MI, son of Joseph Ebenhoeh Sr. and Antoinette (Buss) Ebenhoeh. He was a 1951 graduate of the University of Detroit School of Architecture. He worked for 30+ years for Albert Kahn Associates primarily as Chief of Specifications. He was a charter member of the Detroit Chapter of the Construction Specification Institute and a lifetime member of the American Institute of Architects. He is survived by his wife of 68 years Paula (Hardy) Ebenhoeh, 5 children, 9 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter Beth Ebenhoeh. There will be a private graveside internment followed by a later memorial mass on a future date. Arrangements and care provided by A.H. Peters Funeral Home of Grosse Pointe Woods.



