Joseph Edward Grimley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph E. Grimley, D.D.S., passed away on April 27, 2020. He was 93 years old. Joe was born on June 11, 1926 in St. Clair, Michigan. Beloved husband of Joan (Leahey), dear father of Joseph H. Grimley & Julie C. Lundgren (Jeffrey). Loving grandfather of Jeffrey and Joseph Lundgren. Joe served in World War II in the U.S. Army Airborne. He later practiced dentistry in Warren for nearly 30 years. A Private Service will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from May 1 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved