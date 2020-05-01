Joseph E. Grimley, D.D.S., passed away on April 27, 2020. He was 93 years old. Joe was born on June 11, 1926 in St. Clair, Michigan. Beloved husband of Joan (Leahey), dear father of Joseph H. Grimley & Julie C. Lundgren (Jeffrey). Loving grandfather of Jeffrey and Joseph Lundgren. Joe served in World War II in the U.S. Army Airborne. He later practiced dentistry in Warren for nearly 30 years. A Private Service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store