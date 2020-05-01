Joseph Edward Grimley, D.D.S., passed away on April 27, 2020. He was 93 years old. Joe was born in St. Clair, Michigan on June 11, 1926. He was the beloved husband of Joan (Leahey) Grimley, devoted father of Joseph H. Grimley and Julie C. Lundgren (Jeffrey), and loving grandfather of Jeffrey and Joseph Lundgren. Joe was predeceased by his siblings, Jean (Will) Sandquist, James (Dorothy) Grimley, and John (Joyce) Grimley. Joe graduated from East Detroit High School in June of 1944 and was drafted in August to serve in WWII in the U.S Army Airborne. Following his honorable discharge in 1946, he enrolled and later graduated from Wayne State University. He took a job with Square D Company where he met Joan, his future wife, on his first day at work. They were married on May 16, 1953 at St. John Berchmans Church in Detroit. Joe passed away a few weeks before their 67th wedding anniversary. In 1955, Joe started dental school at the University of Detroit School of Dentistry. He graduated in 1959 and practiced in Warren for nearly 30 years. Joe had wonderful memories of many vacations with his family at Boyne Highlands and Harbor Springs. As a member of the Nomads and the Michigan Dental Association, he took his family on many overseas trips during his children's formative years. Joe was particularly fond of his family trips to Ireland and was proud of his Irish heritage. He was blessed to be the Uncle of wonderful nieces, nephews and their children. He enjoyed special friendships with his cousins Anne Marie Nardini and Nancy Naughton, and his dental school classmate, Dr. Robert Montgomery of Traverse City. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Stacy Richards, Dr. Robert Go and Dr. Jennifer Sobol. They were always there for him.Generous, thoughtful, artistic, caring and incredibly clever and quick-witted to the very end, Joe was the very best husband, father and grandfather. His family and friends will always cherish his legacy. Family Forever. A Private Service will be held at a later date.