The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resurrection Funeral Home
40800 Hayes Road
Clinton Township, MI 48038
(586) 412-3000
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
40501 Hayes Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Rahie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph G. Rahie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph G. Rahie Obituary
Joseph G. Rahie, age 100, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Louise. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Joseph served his country in the United States Army at Battle of the Bulge during World War II. He was a highly decorated veteran. Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020; at 6 p.m. that evening a Rosary will be said in his honor. Funeral Mass will take place at 9:30 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 40501 Hayes Rd, Sterling Heights, MI. Please share a memory with the family at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resurrection Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -