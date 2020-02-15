|
|
Joseph G. Rahie, age 100, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Louise. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Joseph served his country in the United States Army at Battle of the Bulge during World War II. He was a highly decorated veteran. Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020; at 6 p.m. that evening a Rosary will be said in his honor. Funeral Mass will take place at 9:30 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 40501 Hayes Rd, Sterling Heights, MI. Please share a memory with the family at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 16, 2020