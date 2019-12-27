The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Services
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
(586) 725-0177
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
Service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
7:00 PM
Gendernalik Funeral Home, Inc.
35259 Twenty-Three Mile Rd
New Baltimore, MI 48047
Lying in State
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Mary Queen of Creation Church
50931 Maria
New Baltimore, MI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Queen of Creation Church
50931 Maria,
New Baltimore, MI
Joseph Grifka Obituary
Joseph Grifka, age 79 of New Baltimore passed away December 27, 2019. Joseph was a member of St. Mary Queen of Creation Church where he was an usher. He retired from Chrysler, he enjoyed bowling, he loved watching sports and listening to polka music. Beloved husband of the late Bernice. Dear father of Dawn (Robert) Catoni, Steve (Deborah) and Rodney. Loving grandfather of nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Dear brother of Eleanor Franzel, Alice (Fred) Pallas, Richard (Beverly), the late Beatrice Ross and the late Elmer. Visitation 2:30 - 8:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Scripture Service, Monday, December 30, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Instate 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Mass, Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at St. Mary Queen of Creation Church, 50931 Maria, New Baltimore. gendernalikfh.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Dec. 29, 2019
