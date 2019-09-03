The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Joseph Drzazdzynksi, age 88 of Chesterfield passed away September 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Rita. Dear brother of Jolanta Kudela. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his siblings Alex, Martha, Edmond, John, Victor, Ted and Ollie. Visitation 2:30 - 8:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary, Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Gendernalik Funeral Home, 35259 23 Mile, New Baltimore. Instate 10:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Mass, Friday, September 6, 2019 at St. Mary Queen of Creation Church, 50931 Maria, New Baltimore.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 4, 2019
