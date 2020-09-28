Joseph Howe, Capuchin Friar, died on September 27, 2020 at the age of 91. Joe was born in Detroit MI in 1929, the son of Michael and Rose Bridget. He was invested in the Capuchin habit in 1958, and perpetually professed in 1962. Joe served the province in maintenance ministry most of his religious life. He was part of the ministry team in Huntington IN from 1966-1970. From 1970-1976 Joe was on the curia staff in Rome. He served on the friary staff at St. Bonaventure Monastery in Detroit, St. Lawrence Community in Mt. Calvary WI, and at our retreat centers in Saginaw MI, Madison WI, Appleton WI, and Tucson AZ. In 2003, he was transferred to St. Crispin Community in Washington MI. Joe is survived by four brothers: James (Garden City MI), Michael (Livonia MI), Francis (Redford MI) and Gerald (Howell MI), and one sister, Kathryn (Howell MI), his many nieces and nephews, as well as his many Capuchin brothers with whom he lived, prayed and ministered for more than 62 years. Visitation Wednesday 1-3 p.m. at the Capuchin Retreat, 62460 Mt. Vernon Rd., Washington and from 6:30-9 p.m. with a Scripture service 7:30 p.m. at St. Bonaventure Monastery, 1740 Mt. Elliott, Detroit. Liturgy of Christian Burial Thursday; Instate 9 a.m. until the time of Mass, 10:30 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Monastery. Due to COVID-19 Mandates, face masks are required upon entry to all services and social distancing is to be practiced at all times. Arrangements entrusted to Chas. Verheyden, Inc. 313-881-8500. Share a memory at:



