age 83, passed away on December 17, 2019 in Shelby Township, surrounded by his loving family. Joseph was born on June 24, 1936 in Detroit. Joseph is the cherished husband of 60 years of Elaine (nee VanHerreweghe); the loving father Veronica (the late Ken), Karen (Jon), and Jacqueline (Rick); the beloved grandfather of four; the proud great-grandfather of five great-grandchildren; and the dear brother of four. Visitation on Thursday, December 19 from 4-9 pm and Friday, December 20, 2019 from 2-9 pm with a rosary service at 7 pm at the Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road (3 blks. E. Van Dyke), Utica. Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, December 21, at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 48115 Schoenherr Rd, Shelby Twp, instate at 11:30 am until the time of his mass at 12 pm (Noon).
Published in The Macomb Daily on Dec. 19, 2019