Pletz, Joseph M. – Age 96- February 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Theresa. Dear father of Thomas (Susan) Pletz, and Linda Pletz. Loving grandfather of Diana Hatcher,Christine (Ken) Eagle, Mark (Rachel) Pletz, and step-grandfather of Andy and Beth Barrows. Great - grandfather of Emma, Ashley, Aiden, Ryan, Kara, and Sophie. Visitation Sunday 3-8 pm, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. In State Monday, 11:30am until time of the Funeral Mass at 12pm at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 48115 Schoenherr Road, Shelby Township. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 23, 2020