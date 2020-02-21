The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
View Map
Lying in State
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church
48115 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church
48115 Schoenherr Road
Shelby Township, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Pletz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph M. Pletz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph M. Pletz Obituary
Pletz, Joseph M. – Age 96- February 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Theresa. Dear father of Thomas (Susan) Pletz, and Linda Pletz. Loving grandfather of Diana Hatcher,Christine (Ken) Eagle, Mark (Rachel) Pletz, and step-grandfather of Andy and Beth Barrows. Great - grandfather of Emma, Ashley, Aiden, Ryan, Kara, and Sophie. Visitation Sunday 3-8 pm, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. In State Monday, 11:30am until time of the Funeral Mass at 12pm at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 48115 Schoenherr Road, Shelby Township. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -