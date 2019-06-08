|
June 5, 2019 Age 91. Loving father of Samuel and Joseph (Yvette). Proud grandfather of Katie, Joseph, and Nicholas. Also survived by his adored siblings Marion, Katie, Andrew, and Rosemary. Joseph was a loyal UAW member of Local 400 and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy. Visitation Wednesday and Thursday June 12th and 13th from 3-9pm with a 7pm Rosary service on Thursday at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile Rd). Funeral Friday June 14th, instate 9:30am at St. Thecla Catholic Church 20740 S. Nunneley (Enter off Groesbeck on Kerry) until time of Mass 10am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 9, 2019