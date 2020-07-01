June 29, 2020. Age 91. Beloved husband of Gloria for 68 incredible years. Loving father of Jim (Gail), Chris (Mary), Mary, and Joseph (Roni). Proud and adored grandfather of 17 and great grandfather of 18 and counting... Due to the current pandemic restrictions Joe's funeral services are private for immediate family. The Sorgi family wishes to thank all of Joe's many friends and relatives for their prayers and support during this difficult time.Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" at WujekCalcaterra.com