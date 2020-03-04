|
Joseph Richard Shuart, age 91, of Sterling Heights, Michigan passed away on March 2, 2020. He was born on April 10, 1928, to the proud parents of James and Anna Shuart. Joseph is the beloved husband to Anna Shuart for 73 years. He is the loving father to Richard Shuart, Joann (James) Allen, Debra (Jack) Beattie, and Janice (Daniel) Russo. Joseph is the cherished grandfather to Cheriann (Tim) Ryan, Rebecca (Greg) Todd, Susan (Ronnie Cook) Allen, Jason (Lori) Audet, and Erik (Beth) Audet. He is the dearest great grandfather to 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild. Family will receive friends on Friday March 6, 2020, beginning at 12 noon until time of service at 3:30pm, at Kaul Funeral Home 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores, Michigan 48081.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 5, 2020