The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
(586) 775-2424
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:30 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
28433 Jefferson Ave
St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Shuart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Shuart


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Shuart Obituary
Joseph Richard Shuart, age 91, of Sterling Heights, Michigan passed away on March 2, 2020. He was born on April 10, 1928, to the proud parents of James and Anna Shuart. Joseph is the beloved husband to Anna Shuart for 73 years. He is the loving father to Richard Shuart, Joann (James) Allen, Debra (Jack) Beattie, and Janice (Daniel) Russo. Joseph is the cherished grandfather to Cheriann (Tim) Ryan, Rebecca (Greg) Todd, Susan (Ronnie Cook) Allen, Jason (Lori) Audet, and Erik (Beth) Audet. He is the dearest great grandfather to 11 great-grandchildren and 1 great great-grandchild. Family will receive friends on Friday March 6, 2020, beginning at 12 noon until time of service at 3:30pm, at Kaul Funeral Home 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores, Michigan 48081.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaul Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -