D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
586-751-0444
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
3:30 PM - 8:00 PM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home
30009 Hoover Road
Warren, MI 48093
Lying in State
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ronald Catholic Church
Clinton Township, MI
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ronald Catholic Church
Clinton Township, MI
Joseph Vohs Obituary
Vohs, Joseph age 90, October 24, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Irene Vohs and dearest father of Kenneth (Kathy) Vohs, Steven (Patricia) Vohs, Christine (Charles) McConnell, James (Lori) Vohs, and Diane O'Donnell. Brother of Patricia Warner. Also survived by 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren. Mr. Vohs was predeceased by his parents, and siblings, Marie (Harry) Crane, Jeannette (Stanley) Sczczepanek, Lawrence (Marie) Vohs, and Marvin (Patricia) Vohs. Visitation Friday from 3:30-8 p.m., with a 7 p.m. Scripture Service, at the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home, 30009 Hoover Road at Common (12 ½ Mile Rd) in Warren. Mr. Vohs will lie instate on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of the Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Ronald Catholic Church in Clinton Township. Memorial donations appreciated to the Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 25, 2019
