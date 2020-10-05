1/1
Josephine Gale, of Sterling Heights, MI, passed away on October 1, 2020 at 83 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Robert Louis Gale Sr. for 62 years; adored mother of Robert Gale, Jr., Cynthia (Robert) Seslar, Rosemarie (Ed) Roach, Nancy (Ron) Domanski, Patricia (the late Daniel) Opre, Josephine (Curtis) Cork, and Janice (Charlie) Head; proud grandmother of 16 and great-grandmother of 19; dear sister of Joe (Charlotte) Taravella, Phil (Gail) Taravella, Sam (Linda) Taravella, Johnny Taravella, Sophie (the late Adrian) Gagnon, Grace (the lateEd) Kisell; she is preceded in death by her siblings Andrew (Sharon) Taravella, Louis Taravella, Angelos Taravella, Christine (Frank) Adragana, and Francis Caradonna. Josephine was born on March 25, 1937 in Detroit, Michigan to the late Angelo and Grace Taravella. The family will greet friends from 2:00pm until 8:00pm on Tuesday October 6, 2020 at Kaul Funeral Home, 35201 Garfield Rd., Clinton Twp. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 12311 19 Mile Rd., Sterling Heights. In State from 10:00am until time of Mass. Entombment will take place following mass at Christian Memorial Cultural Center, 521 E. Hamlin Rd., Rochester Hills. Due to state mandates, please wear a mask and practice social distancing at the funeral home and also at church. Fond memories and condolences may be offered to the family via the online guestbook at www.KaulFuneralHome.com

Published in The Macomb Daily from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
