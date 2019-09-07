|
|
Josephine Raska of Ray, passed away Friday, September 06, 2019. Beloved mother of James (Mary) Raska, Joseph Raska, Denise (Gary) Tabor, Evelyn (Richard) Schneider, Paul (Tricia) Raska; daughter-in-law, Laurie Raska; adored grandmother of 13; cherished great-grandmother of 8; dear sister of Irene (the late Walter) Lucasak, Maryanne (the late Stuart) Booth, Robert (Marilyn) Govaere, and Raymond (Dorothy) Govaere. Visitation from 2-8 p.m. on Mon, Sept. 9th at Tiffany-Young & Hauss Funeral Home, 73919 S. Fulton, Armada. The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. with a 10:30 a.m. instate on Tues. Sept. 10th, at St. Mary’s Mystical Rose Catholic Church, 24040 Armada Ridge Rd., Armada. Burial at Willow Grove Cemetery, Richmond. Memorials to National Multiple Sclerosis Foundation or St. Mary’s Mystical Rose.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 8, 2019