Brown, Joyce A., age 83, died Friday, May 15, 2020 at home. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Dearest mother of Becky (Robert) Rose, the late Kelly Koch, and mother-in-law of Sam Koch. Loving grandmother of Aaron and Alexis. Cherished sister of Mary Lu Yardley, and sister-in-law of Shirley Brown. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Arrangements have been entrusted to the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home in Warren, Michigan. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com