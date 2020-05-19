Brown, Joyce A., age 83, died Friday, May 15, 2020 at home. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Dearest mother of Becky (Robert) Rose, the late Kelly Koch, and mother-in-law of Sam Koch. Loving grandmother of Aaron and Alexis. Cherished sister of Mary Lu Yardley, and sister-in-law of Shirley Brown. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Arrangements have been entrusted to the D.S. Temrowski & Sons Funeral Home in Warren, Michigan. Please share memories at www.Temrowski.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from May 19 to May 24, 2020.