Joyce was born on June 18, 1941 in Detroit, Michigan and died on August 18, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert, for 57 years. She was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Thelma Clavenna, and brother Robert Clavenna. Loving mother of Denise (Jim) Reuter, Daniel (Camille) Sand, Douglas Sand (Steve Trimper), Donna (the late Lantz) Redd, David (Shelly) Sand and Dennis (Carrie) Sand. Beloved sister of Fran Banka and Marie Clavenna. Loving grandma to Sam, Shavonte’, Bitsy, Megan, Kaitlyn (Aaron), Zander, Zachary, Benjamin, Jason, Nick, Abby, Sarah, Jake, Alaina, Ella and Joe. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews and many dear friends. She was a very loving person and believed in the power of prayer. She loved spending time with her family and friends and touched many lives. Her presence will be missed dearly. She will be laid to rest with a private service at Great Lakes National Cemetary in Holly, MI. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store