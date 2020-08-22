Mrs. Joyce Evelyn Weber, age 82, of Macomb Township passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, August 21, 2020. Joyce was born November 5, 1937 in Mt. Clemens, Michigan, the daughter of Thorvald “Andy” and Esther (Ahrens) Anderson. On September 6, 1958 Joyce was united in marriage with Donald Weber at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mt. Clemens. Joyce was very proud to be a nurse, working many years in pediatrics at Mt. Clemens General Hospital. She finished her career working for the American Red Cross. Joyce was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Clinton Township. She enjoyed spending time at her family cabin in Lost Lake Woods. She had many lifelong friends that she enjoyed spending time with as well. Joyce was predeceased by her husband, Donald, who passed in 2012. She is survived by her 4 children, David (Michelle), Jeffrey (Carol), Cindy (David) Daniels, and Thomas; grandmother of eight Lauren, Allison, Lindsay, and Benjamin Weber, Emma and Nathan Daniels, and Mary and Ruby Weber; sisters Marilyn Strauchman and Judy Hohf. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. (instate at 10 a.m.) Trinity Lutheran Church, 38900 Harper Avenue, Clinton Township with Paster Gary Richard officiating. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 3-8 p.m at the Will and Schwarzkoff Funeral Home, 233 Northbound Gratiot Avenue, Mount Clemens, Michigan 48043. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be addressed to Trinity Lutheran Church or the Wertz Warriors. Share Memories at:



