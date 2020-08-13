Joyce Guimond

Joyce L. Guimond, age 74, passed away, at her home surrounded by family, August 12, 2020 in Clinton Township, Michigan. She was born February 22, 1946, in Columbus, Ohio to Ellwood and Viola (Berthold) Hill. Joyce was a devoted and loving wife to Charles Guimond for 54 years. She was a proud mother and grandmother. Joyce was an active member of P.E.O. Chapter A. She enjoyed participating in many clubs and organizations. Joyce was a scout leader when her children were young. She loved her family, friends, camping and beloved animals. Joyce was a positive and uplifting light in many lives and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband, Charles Guimond; their three children, Michael (Brenda) Guimond, Annette (Jeffrey) Struble, Ty Guimond; three grandchildren, Keith Struble, Emily Struble, Juliet Struble; two sisters, Dorothy (Steve) Marlow, Betty (Frank) Falkowski; and nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Joyce is being planned for a safer time. Memorial contributions can be made in her memory to the American Cancer Foundation. Services handled by Kaul Funeral Home, Clinton Township.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store