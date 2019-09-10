The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Joyce H. Orban Obituary
Joyce H. Orban, a life-long Michigan resident passed away on Wednesday, the 4th of September, in Gladwin, MI. Born in 1935 in Detroit, Joyce was an avid reader throughout her life and also enjoyed golfing, travel, trips to the casino, and spending time with her family. Joyce is survived by her adoring husband of 64 years, Vincent, as well as by her beloved daughters, Cheryl Fonk (Pat) and Vicki Villamin (Jon). She was preceded in death by her sons, Michael and Mark. She also leaves behind her twin brother, Jack Piercy, her brother, James Piercy, her sister-in-law, MaryAnn Johnston, her brother-in-law, John Orban, her treasured grandchildren Sarah, Andrew, Lexi, Jonah, and Katie, as well as her great-grandchildren Joseph, Matthew Jr, and Kaiden. Joyce will be remembered during a Celebration of Life on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Wujek Calcaterra Funeral Home at 36900 Schoenherr Road in Sterling Heights from 12-4 p.m. with prayer service at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mid-Michigan Health Home Care Hospice.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 11, 2019
