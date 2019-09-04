The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
Joyce Mary Stack

Joyce Mary Stack Obituary
Joyce Mary Stack, 77, of St. Clair Shores passed away peacefully while surrounded by her children on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Proud mother of Robert (Bob) Stachowiak, Sherry Stachowiak-Chapa (James) and Laura Lewis (Ron). Especially proud grandmother of Kyle, Kayla (Mario), Zachary (Emily), Haley and Sammi and a great grandmother to Seth. Joyce was preceded by her dear parents, William and Dorothy Green and sister, Patricia Kaczynski (Raymond). Joyce was a talented artist, a lover of nature and enjoyed yoga, brisk walks, birdwatching, biking, skiing, sailing, swimming and gardening. Her celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 7 from 3-8 p.m. at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile Road), Sterling Heights. Her Memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Please share memories at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 5, 2019
