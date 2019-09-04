|
Joyce Mary Stack, 77, of St. Clair Shores passed away peacefully while surrounded by her children on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Proud mother of Robert (Bob) Stachowiak, Sherry Stachowiak-Chapa (James) and Laura Lewis (Ron). Especially proud grandmother of Kyle, Kayla (Mario), Zachary (Emily), Haley and Sammi and a great grandmother to Seth. Joyce was preceded by her dear parents, William and Dorothy Green and sister, Patricia Kaczynski (Raymond). Joyce was a talented artist, a lover of nature and enjoyed yoga, brisk walks, birdwatching, biking, skiing, sailing, swimming and gardening. Her celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 7 from 3-8 p.m. at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile Road), Sterling Heights. Her Memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. Please share memories at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 5, 2019