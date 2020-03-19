The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rudy Funeral Home, Inc.
25650 Van Dyke Road
Center Line, MI 48015-1861
(586) 757-3230
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita J. Kelly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juanita J. Kelly Obituary
Juanita J. Kelly age 99, a long-time resident of Center Line, died on March 17, 2020. She was born on February 22,1921 in Senath, Missouri, the third of nine children, to the late Lawrence and Effie Reece. Dear wife of the late Samuel. Loving mother of 6 children, Samuel (Barbara Felt) Kelly, Rose Kelly, Ruth Kelly, Phillip (Teresa) Kelly and predeceased by Carol (Don) Main and John (Gledis) Kelly. Proud grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 10. Also survived by her siblings; Lucille Smith, Bill (Florence) Reece, Ed (Joyce) Reece, Deanna (Dick) Niazy and predeceased by Jay Reece, Dude Reece, Lee (Ruth) Reece and Evelyn Legree. Juanita loved being with family, especially her grandchildren. She was a very devout Baptist and longtime member of Center Line Baptist, Ryan Road Baptist and later Heritage Baptist Churches, she was also a member of the church choir. A life celebration memorial is planned for a later date. Burial at Roseland Park Cemetery in Berkley. Memorials to the family appreciated. Visit www.rudyfuneral.com to share a message or light a candle.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juanita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rudy Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -