Juanita J. Kelly age 99, a long-time resident of Center Line, died on March 17, 2020. She was born on February 22,1921 in Senath, Missouri, the third of nine children, to the late Lawrence and Effie Reece. Dear wife of the late Samuel. Loving mother of 6 children, Samuel (Barbara Felt) Kelly, Rose Kelly, Ruth Kelly, Phillip (Teresa) Kelly and predeceased by Carol (Don) Main and John (Gledis) Kelly. Proud grandmother of 8 and great-grandmother of 10. Also survived by her siblings; Lucille Smith, Bill (Florence) Reece, Ed (Joyce) Reece, Deanna (Dick) Niazy and predeceased by Jay Reece, Dude Reece, Lee (Ruth) Reece and Evelyn Legree. Juanita loved being with family, especially her grandchildren. She was a very devout Baptist and longtime member of Center Line Baptist, Ryan Road Baptist and later Heritage Baptist Churches, she was also a member of the church choir. A life celebration memorial is planned for a later date. Burial at Roseland Park Cemetery in Berkley. Memorials to the family appreciated. Visit www.rudyfuneral.com to share a message or light a candle.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 22, 2020