Judith Ann Finazzo, age 63, passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019. Beloved fiancé to Joseph Glowacki; dear mother to Stephanie (Ryan) Lees, Peter Finazzo, Stephen (Joann) Finazzo, and Ashleigh (Samuel) Breen; loving step-mother to Jennifer (Michael) Michalski, Joseph (Tonyia) Gill, and Casey Drygalski; cherished grandmother to Peyton, Anna, Abigail, Alyssa, Piper, Alexis, Ethan, Margaret, Eleanor, Jason, Ethan, Evan, William, and Elizabeth; and sister to Linda (John) Naperkowski, Pamela (Dennis) McNeil, Sandra (Fred) McDonald, and Susan (Kevin) Franzem. Visitation 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson, St. Clair Shores, MI. Funeral mass 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at St. Isaac Jogues Catholic Church, 21100 Madison, St. Clair Shores, MI. Please share a memory with the family at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 19, 2019