Huebener, Judith "Judy", July 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Fredie for 33 years. Dear stepmother of Frederick (Kevin McAlpine). Dear sister of Sharon (Fred) Soltis, Mary (Jack) Mathews, Sandi Montgomery, and Susan K. Kramer. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday from 2:00pm-8:00pm and Saturday 10:30am until the time of her Funeral Service at 11:00am at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road (3 blks east of Van Dyke) Utica. Please share a memory with her family at
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 31, 2019