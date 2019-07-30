The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
8459 Hall Road
Utica, MI 48317
(586) 731-2411
Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Huebener
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Huebener

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judith Huebener Obituary
Huebener, Judith "Judy", July 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Fredie for 33 years. Dear stepmother of Frederick (Kevin McAlpine). Dear sister of Sharon (Fred) Soltis, Mary (Jack) Mathews, Sandi Montgomery, and Susan K. Kramer. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday from 2:00pm-8:00pm and Saturday 10:30am until the time of her Funeral Service at 11:00am at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road (3 blks east of Van Dyke) Utica. Please share a memory with her family at
Published in The Macomb Daily on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Directors
Download Now