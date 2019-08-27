The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
Lannoo, Judith I., age 67, of Sterling Heights, passed away August 23, 2019. Judith loved animals, gardening and shopping. Judith worked at Target at the Shelby Township location for over 10 years. Beloved wife of George for 46 years. Loving mother of Jennifer (Dorothy) Rutty, Sarah (Szabolis) Farkas and George Lannoo. Dearest sister of James Ogden and Jeffrey (Marge) Ogden. Predeceased by her brother, Jason Ogden. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Kaul Funeral Home of Clinton Township. Judith donated her body for research purposes to the University of Michigan Medical School. Please share a memory with the family on Judith’s online guestbook.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Sept. 1, 2019
