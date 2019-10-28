|
Briney, Judith Kay, age 76 of Shelby Township, passed away October 26, 2019. Judith was born on October 28, 1942 to Willard and Evelyn Deckert (Salatich) in Detroit. On November 2, 1962 she married the love of her life Roger. They went on to raise 3 children: Kelli, Steven and Paul. The most important thing in her life was her faith in Jesus, husband, children, 9 beloved grandchildren and all her extended family. Loving wife of Roger; beloved mother of Kelli, Steven (Debra) and Paul (Amee); cherished grandmother of Alek, Christian, Riley, Konner, Lia, Evan, Jenna, Tessa and Lilibet; dear sister of Marlene Jensen and Carole Harbrucker. Judith is also survived by many extended loved ones and friends. Visitation, Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 5-9pm and Friday, November 1, 2019 from 1-9pm at Lee-Ellena Funeral Home (46530 Romeo Plank, S. of 21 Mile). Funeral Services Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Peter Lutheran Church (17051 24 Mile Road, Macomb, MI 48042) with instate 10am and funeral service at 11am. Burial to follow at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery. Donations can be made in Judith’s name to the Women’s Ministry at St. Peter Lutheran Church. Please leave a memory at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 29, 2019