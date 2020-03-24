|
|
Judith M. Kaseta of Clinton Twp., MI. May 24, 1958 - March 23, 2020. A truly Special person. Proud sister, daughter, and aunt. Proudly attended Glenn Peters, and Lutz Schools. She is survived by her mother, Jeannette Kaseta; siblings Brian (Joy) Kaseta, Greg Kaseta (Elena Bell), Vicky (Gerard) Lautner, Beloved sister-in law Sandra Kaseta, Mary Soules. Nieces and nephews, Brian, Ashley, Paul, Keith, Blake, Timothy, Alexis, Breanna, and Cody. Her aunt Elsie Prince, uncle Ronald Gulch, and all others she loved and touched. Predeceased by her father, Charles (Yo-Yo) Kaseta, and her brother, Paul V. Kaseta Sr. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 25, 2020