A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
(586) 293-8030
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Judith Marie Gawron

Judith Marie Gawron, age 87, died on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at home. Beloved wife of 62 years to the late Robert G. Gawron. Dearest mother of Susan Marley, Robert (Gina), and Steven (Kelly). Loving grandmother of Joseph Marley, Katherine, Sarah, Jacob, Christian, and the late Kristin Marley. Dear sister of Marlene Fletcher. Mother–in-law of the late Daniel Marley. Also survived by faithful caretaker Amanda Borkowski. Funeral Thursday 12 noon at the A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road at Masonic, Warren. Visitation Wednesday 3-9 pm. Rosary Wednesday evening.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Aug. 13, 2019
