Judith Mary Brusate, of Macomb, passed away on the morning of Thursday, October 8th. She was born in Detroit on April 6th, 1943, the oldest child of Louis and Agnes Kopitzki. She met her beloved husband, Kenneth C. Brusate, while working at General Motors in the Argonaut Realty Division. The two shared over fifty joyous years together. She is survived by her husband and her four children in whom she took great pride: Anthony C. Brusate (Jessica Hollis), Michael D. Brusate, Annette M. Malinowski (Brian), and Peter C. Brusate (Karyn). She leaves behind six grandchildren—each a personal joy to her—Zachary, Alexander, Gabriel, David, Sophie, and Emma. Judy is also survived by her brothers Arnold Kopitzki (Patricia) and Harold Kopitzki and preceded in death by her sister Carol Wist. Judy loved her family deeply. She enjoyed singing and was active in the choir group at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church. She took pride in her years as a salesperson of Tupperware, Avon, and Mary Kay and in her years of clerical work for the Clinton Township Police Department, from which she retired. She had a daredevil streak, never afraid to try roller coasters, parasailing, or hot air balloon rides. She was an avid and accomplished bowler and quick to a game of pinochle or other card games. She enjoyed cooking, especially trying new recipes and testing them on her family. She was, to the end, a classy dresser. She traveled extensively, orchestrating camping trips when her children were young and caravanning everywhere from New England to Alaska later in life. She toured Hawaii, Italy, and China. And she enjoyed many winters with her husband in LaBelle, Florida, where she could often be found playing bingo with friends or at lunch with other Red Hats. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial donations be made in her name to either the Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.lbda.org/donate/
) or to The Capuchins (www.thecapuchins.org/capuchin-mission-donation
).