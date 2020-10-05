1/1
Judith Moody
Judith Moody passed away peacefully at the age of 78 on October 3,2020, in Hospice care at Oakleigh of Macomb. Judith was born on April 20, 1942, in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan to William and Patricia Smith. Judith was a proud mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her passion was sewing, crocheting, and crafting. She was the Queen Mum of her Red Hat Ladies posse. Judith was the beloved mother of Rusty (Vickie) Fournier, and Scott (Caroline) Moody. Loving Stepmother of Dwight (Tina) Moody. Proud grandmother of Ashley (Luke), Andrea (Jeremy), Chelsea, Justin, Zachary, and DJ. Also proud great-grandmother of Miles, Selah, and Mathias. Dear sister of Patricia Smith, William (Karen) Smith, and Jeff(Ty) Smith. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Vincent, stepdaughter’s Diane Moody and Deborah Higdon, Brother Edward Smith, and Sister Marian Smith. Visitation Saturday 9:30 AM until 10:00 AM Funeral Mass at St. Paul of Tarsus Catholic Church 41300 Romeo Plank Rd. (corner of Canal Rd), Clinton Twp. Interment Cadillac Memorial Gardens East Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Epxressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at

Published in The Macomb Daily from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8, 2020.
