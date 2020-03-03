|
Judy A. Leggett Wells, age 79. Died Saturday, February 29, 2020. Born July 17, 1940 to the late Robert and Margaret Gast Leggett. Survived by children Donna (Chuck) Hodge, Dan Riendfliesh, Peggy (Travis) Gritzinger, 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and two brothers. Preceded in death by husband Charles, siblings Mary Charbeneau and Don Immen. Visitation Friday 2-8 pm with a Scripture Service at 7pm in the Harold W. Vick Funeral Home, 140 South Main, Mount Clemens. Funeral Saturday 11am in the funeral home. Burial St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Clinton Twp. Contributions to Alzheimer’s Association. View full obituary at
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 4, 2020