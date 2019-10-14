The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kaul Funeral Home
27830 Gratiot Ave
Roseville, MI 48066
(586) 775-1911
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Buchholtz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Buchholtz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Buchholtz Obituary
Judy L. Buchholtz, age 72 passed away October 13, 2019. Judy loved shopping for her children and grandchildren for Christmas. She enjoyed collecting seashells and using them for crafts. She was an avid reader and gardener. She also enjoyed her trips to the casino. Proud member of the Republican Party. Beloved wife of Dennis for 38 years. Loving mother of Georgia, Laura, Denise, Danita and Daniel. Proud grandmother of ten. Dearest sister of Larry Smart. Predeceased by her son, Dennis Jr. and a grandchild. Visitation Friday from 2pm until at 8pm at Kaul Funeral Home, 27830 Gratiot Avenue, Roseville. Please share a memory with the family on Judy’s online guestbook.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaul Funeral Home
Download Now