Judy L. Buchholtz, age 72 passed away October 13, 2019. Judy loved shopping for her children and grandchildren for Christmas. She enjoyed collecting seashells and using them for crafts. She was an avid reader and gardener. She also enjoyed her trips to the casino. Proud member of the Republican Party. Beloved wife of Dennis for 38 years. Loving mother of Georgia, Laura, Denise, Danita and Daniel. Proud grandmother of ten. Dearest sister of Larry Smart. Predeceased by her son, Dennis Jr. and a grandchild. Visitation Friday from 2pm until at 8pm at Kaul Funeral Home, 27830 Gratiot Avenue, Roseville. Please share a memory with the family on Judy’s online guestbook.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Oct. 16, 2019