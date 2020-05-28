age 77, passed away May 28, 2020. Julie was the beloved wife of the late James Dahl; loving mother of Sherry Dahl-Siegrist; devoted grandmother of Spencer, Kevin, and Chandler Siegrist; dear sister of Victoria Cox; aunt of Michele (Gerard) Jankowski; and great-aunt of Alexa and Matthew Jankowski. Julie loved to dance, especially with her husband. She loved getting her hair done. Above all, she loved her family. A private family service will take place Saturday, May 30, 2020 at David Wysocki Funeral Home, Warren. Please share a memory with the family at



