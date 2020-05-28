Julianne Dahl
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Julianne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
age 77, passed away May 28, 2020. Julie was the beloved wife of the late James Dahl; loving mother of Sherry Dahl-Siegrist; devoted grandmother of Spencer, Kevin, and Chandler Siegrist; dear sister of Victoria Cox; aunt of Michele (Gerard) Jankowski; and great-aunt of Alexa and Matthew Jankowski. Julie loved to dance, especially with her husband. She loved getting her hair done. Above all, she loved her family. A private family service will take place Saturday, May 30, 2020 at David Wysocki Funeral Home, Warren. Please share a memory with the family at

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Macomb Daily from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
David J. Wysocki Funeral Home - Warren
29440 Ryan Rd.
Warren, MI 48092
586-574-1770
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved