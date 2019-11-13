|
Julie Sue VanCoppenolle, December 19, 1958 – November 8, 2019. Our angel lost her battle with cancer and passed peacefully in her home surrounded by family and friends. Julie had a 25-year long career in the medical field, enjoyed sewing, gardening, fishing, and spending time with her family. She is proceeded in death by her father Ernest and stepmother Jackie VanCoppenolle. She is survived by her mother, Geraldine and stepfather William Kinsey, son Jason, grandson Anthony, brothers Kevin and Scott, nieces Bailey, Pipe and London, and nephew Noah. A memorial will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 1-5 p.m., with a Eulogy at 4 p.m. at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Roseclair, 29500 Little Mack Ave., Roseville, MI 48066. In lieu of flowers Julie requested donations be made in her honor to Turning Point in Mt. Clemens.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 14, 2019