June Leota Swick-Shank, age 99, passed away on February 24, 2020. She was a longtime resident and business owner of Swick Tax Service in St. Clair Shores. June was preceded in death by both of her husbands, Seth Swick and Walt Shank and her sisters: Vera, Lois, JoAn, and Carol. She was the loving mother to the late Ralph (Donna) Swick, Ronald (the late Sharon) Swick, the late Roger Swick, Junie (Bill) Tyrrell, Rob (Jan) Swick; grandmother to 14, great-grandmother to 24, and great-great grandmother to 2. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be appreciated. Visitation Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Kaul Funeral Home, 28433 Jefferson Ave., St. Clair Shores. Funeral service Sunday, March 1 at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 28, 2020