November 7, 2019. Age 78. Beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Vincenza Delia. Loving sister of Dorothy (Victor) Tomala, Vito (Marge), Andrew (Toniann), Grace (Terry) Conrad, Sam, and Thomas (Joann). Proud and adored aunt of many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Visitation Monday 3-9pm with a 6pm Rosary Service at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Instate Tuesday 9:30am until time of 10am Mass at St. Therese of Lisieux Church, 48115 Schoenherr Rd (Btw. 21 & 22 Mile). Interment, White Chapel Cemetery. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook"@
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 10, 2019