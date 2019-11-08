The Macomb Daily Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Resources
More Obituaries for Kahtleen Delia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kahtleen A. Delia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kahtleen A. Delia Obituary
November 7, 2019. Age 78. Beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Vincenza Delia. Loving sister of Dorothy (Victor) Tomala, Vito (Marge), Andrew (Toniann), Grace (Terry) Conrad, Sam, and Thomas (Joann). Proud and adored aunt of many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Visitation Monday 3-9pm with a 6pm Rosary Service at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Instate Tuesday 9:30am until time of 10am Mass at St. Therese of Lisieux Church, 48115 Schoenherr Rd (Btw. 21 & 22 Mile). Interment, White Chapel Cemetery. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook"@
Published in The Macomb Daily on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kahtleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -