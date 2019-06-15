|
Oakes, Karen Ann (Dilbeck); age 65. Beloved mother of Sara Dilbeck. Daughter of Dolores Muszynski and the late Joseph Dilbeck. Pet mom to her treasured cat, Frank; Cherished sister of Debra Welby, Sandra Crotty, Betty Dilbeck, Carol Ann McIntosh and Robert Dilbeck; aunt to many nieces and nephews. Karen was a 1971 graduate of Lakeview High School and retired from Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Michigan. Karen loved spending time with her family and friends. She will be remembered for her sense of humor and kindness. Visiting Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. Mass at Our Lady of Grace Parish, 26262 Ryan Road, Warren, MI 48091. Online condolences may be shared at:
Published in The Macomb Daily on June 16, 2019