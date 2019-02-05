|
|
Duffy, Karen (Lendzion) passed away on February 3, 2019 at the age of 69. Preceded in death by her parents Jerry and Rosemary Lendzion, husband Michael Duffy, and sister JoAnn Collins. Survived by her daughters Tracy (Joe) Raona and Lindsey Ronnenberg. Also, survived by her sisters Sandy Earl and Barbara DeLacy. Loving Grammy to Luciano, Santino, Vittorio, Noelle, Jesse and Maryrose. Karen lost a hard fought battle with ovarian cancer. She was an avid photographer with an adventurous spirit. Memorial Mass is to be held on Saturday, Februrary 9th at 10:00 am at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 22412 Overlake St., St. Clair Shores, MI 48080. Donations may be made in her memory to Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance at https://give.ocrahope.org/karenduffy
Published in The Macomb Daily on Feb. 6, 2019