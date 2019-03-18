The Macomb Daily Obituaries
Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons, Inc.
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
More Obituaries for Karen Orban
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen L. Orban

Karen L. Orban Obituary

Karen L. Orban Obituary
March 16, 2019. Age 72. Beloved wife of John for 45 wonderful years. Loving mother of Kevin (Vickie), Rachel (Andrew) Brown and Kristin (Jim) Geib. Proud and adored grandmother of Charley, Jonathan, Jennifer, Jacob, AJ, Christian, Jack, Madison, Ashley and great grandmother of Olivia and Alex. Cherished sister of Bob (Anne) Rumble and Lynn (Bob) Yates. Dear sister in law of Mary Ann (the late Paul) Johnston and Vincent (Joyce). Treasured aunt of many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Visitation will take place on Saturday, March 23, from 1pm until time of 4pm Memorial Service at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Memorial contributions in Karen's honor are appreciated to Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute. Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guestbook" @
Published in The Macomb Daily on Mar. 20, 2019
