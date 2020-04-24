|
Karen Rae Titcombe, age 70, of Sand Lake, formerly of Utica, Michigan, passed away on April 16, 2020. She is survived by beloved husband; William. Loving children; Lisa (Michael) Merglewski of Hale, Joshua Polino of St. Petersburg, FL, Steven (Day) Titcombe of Brown City and David (Sheila) Titcombe of Macomb. Adored grandchildren; Brandon, Molly, Gage, Zach, Adam, Jesse, Collin, Ethan, Jenna T., Kaelynn and Jenna D. Dear great-grandson; Jonah. Sisters; Janet Graham, Cindy (John) Loyd and Laurie Graham. Mrs. Titcombe was preceded in death by her granddaughter; Faith Evelyn. Karen was born on November 6, 1949 in Flint, Michigan to Harvey Lowell and Geraldine Evelyn (Rumery) Graham. She retired from AAA Michigan after many years of service working in their claims department. Karen enjoyed campfires with family & friends, spoiling her children and grandchildren, time at the beach, going to the casino…and winning, dancing around the living room and she cherished time spent with family and friends. Per her wishes, Mrs. Titcombe has been cremated. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced and held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Karen to the Michigan (www.givespecialolympics.org/michigan). On-line condolences may be made at: Bureshfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Macomb Daily on Apr. 26, 2020