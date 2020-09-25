Karilyn Landsiedel Fehlman, 78, of Fair Haven, MI passed away on Tuesday, September 22nd at McLaren Macomb Hospital from complications associated with her heart. She is survived by her husband Walter “Skip” Fehlman, son Dennis Fehlman and partner Dan Hergenroder, son Mark Fehlman and fiancée Diana Kosztowny and grandchildren Bryce, Luna, Alexa, David and Mathew. She was born on January 25, 1942 in Detroit, MI to Flora and Harry Landsiedel and had an older brother Richard Landsiedel and sister Marlene “Sheffield” Landsiedel. Karilyn lived in Detroit until age 13 and moved to New Baltimore, MI where she graduated from New Baltimore High School in 1960. After high school she went to nursing school and for the majority of her career worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Mt. Clemens as a nurse in the Nursery and later Obstetrics where she assisted in taking care of and delivering many babies in the Anchor Bay area. Karilyn met her husband of 58 years in 1959 and was married in 1962. They were a great couple that loved traveling, boating, volunteering and spending time with family and friends. Whether it was taking care of a 1st time mother or planning a holiday for her family and friends she always made sure everyone was taken care of and had a memorable experience. She loved parties for others, but you wouldn’t dare plan a celebration for her. She didn’t like being in the limelight. At this time due to restrictions regarding COVID-19 and Karilyn’s wishes to not have a viewing, a memorial Mass is being planned for mid-October at Immaculate Conception Church in Anchorville MI. If you are interested in attending please email or call her son Dennis at 214-587-1403 or dwfehlman@sbcglobal.net and he will give further instructions once arrangements are finalized.



